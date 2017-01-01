Let's face it... voicemail is dead. Most people don't pick up when you call them and leaving a voicemail doesn't solve the problem either. Most won't even listen to it anyways.





The world has changed and you know it.





People today want to text businesses, but businesses aren't setup to text their customers. And those that are, they're texting with their thumbs from their personal cell phones.





So we set out to build a simple tool that gives businesses a way to text their contacts online from local phone numbers to help them get immediate responses to book & schedule appointments, follow-up, and grow your business.