Salesmsg
Two-Way Text Messaging Made Easy
Reach your prospects, contacts, and customers instantly from a real local phone number
 100% Secure
Salesmsg dashboard
Your Customers Want To Text You
Let's face it... voicemail is dead. Most people don't pick up when you call them and leaving a voicemail doesn't solve the problem either. Most won't even listen to it anyways.

The world has changed and you know it. 

People today want to text businesses, but businesses aren't setup to text their customers.  And those that are, they're texting with their thumbs from their personal cell phones.

So we set out to build a simple tool that gives businesses a way to text their contacts online from local phone numbers to help them get immediate responses to book & schedule appointments, follow-up, and grow your business.
send & receive texts online
Send & Receive Text Messages Online
Stop texting customers from your personal cell phone. Stay on top of leads, prospects, clients and customers instantly with real-time text messaging. Add contacts in a click to send your personalized message. 

• Separate business from personal
• Send texts online from anywhere
• Get notified instantly of new replies
Empower Your Team With Texting
Salesmsg is the perfect tool for teams. Invite your team and give them a real phone number to text their contacts in seconds. Search by area code and secure unique numbers for each team member. 

• Book appointments in a click (+integrations!)
• Create & update contacts on the fly
• Forward calls to another phone
• Personalize texts with merge field
team text messaging
Automate your texts
Automate Your Outreach with Workflows
Create, personalize, and automate your text messages with Salesmsg workflows. Personalize your texts with merge fields from your existing CRM or marketing automation platform. Reply to important texts at the right time with the right information.

• Integrate with 3rd party providers (CRM's + Marketing)
• Customize your messages with custom contact info
• Trigger texts to who and when you want
Infusionsoft & Hubspot Integrations
"We saw an immediate ROI in our first week!"
"Our team finds it incredibly easy to use, and the possibilities with workflows and app integrations are endless. This is the app we've been dreaming about after months of manually using other phone line services that didn't integrate with our CRM. It's a NO BRAINER!"
Patrick conley
ActiveCampaign and Marketo integrations
Integrate & Automate Your Messaging
Salesmsg plays nicely with the apps you're already using.
Infusionsoft & Hubspot Integrations
ActiveCampaign and Marketo integrations
Salesforce, pipedrive, and zoho sms integrations
Don't see an integration you need? We use Zapier to fill in any gaps.
Things You Can Do With Salesmsg
Merge fields
Use merge fields to personalize your text with custom data from your CRM or marketing automation platform.
Call forwarding
Forward calls to another number. Edit and forward to any number at anytime.
Receive pictures
Allow your contacts to send you pictures. They'll instantly show up right in your dashboard.
Search contacts
Search your contacts and conversations to pull past chats and start new one's.
Collect data from texts
Capture name, email, and other useful data from text responses and easily add it to your CRM. 
Archive conversations
Move your conversation out of your inbox with archive. Search and pull up your contact at anytime.
Zapier integration
Connect Salesmsg with Zapier and integrate with 750+ apps to extend the functionality of your messages.
Calendar integrations
Book appointments right from chat. Add to Google, Office 365, Outlook, iCloud, and iCal calendar in one click.
Store notes and activity
Salesmsg will automatically update your CRM with notes and activity of the most recent conversations.
Automate outbound texts
Integrate Salesmsg into your workflows and campaigns to initiate text message conversations with your leads and customers.
Round robins
Automatically send your text messages as coming from the lead owner in your CRM for matched messaging.
Sync with your crm
Connect and sync your CRM contact data with Salesmsg for up to date information, plus tagging, notes, and activity updates.
Simple, Straight Forward, Pay As You Go Pricing
Test drive Salesmsg for 14 days for just $1.
$10
per member, per month
Full Feature Professional Texting  
Send & Receive Texts Online
Call Forwarding To Phones
USA & Canada
Free Local Phone Number
Marketing Automation Integrations
Automated Workflows, Webhooks, and more
Pay as you go messaging. Mins 5¢ - Msgs 1.5¢ - Pics 3¢
Frequently Asked Questions
Do I have to pay for updates?
No! We give constant updates to our software, add new features and you get it all for FREE! Because Salesmsg is on the cloud, when we make an update or add new feature, they automatically show up in your account!
What is a member?
With Salesmsg, you can invite other team members so they can get their own unique phone number under your organizations. 
Are my account and contacts secure?
Yes! Secure is our top priority, and we built Salesmsg from the ground up to make sure your contacts, workflows, messages, and members area are secure. You don't have to worry about adding extra layers of security, we already take care of this for you.
What countries is Salesmsg available in?
When you create your Salesmsg account, you'll be able to search and secure your phone number to send and receive texts from USA and Canada. In our roadmap, we will soon be launching in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

We know there's a lot of interest in other countries and markets and we want to serve you. Good things take time!
Can Salesmsg help me schedule and book appointments?
YES! We integrate with Google Calendar, Apple iCal, Outlook, Yahoo, and many more. So as you're chatting with your contacts, you can click a button and add them to your calendar and send out invites.
If I don't like Salesmsg, how do I cancel?
Simply login to your account, click on your account settings and click "cancel my account", chat with live support, or submit a ticket and we'll take care of it for you.
Do I have to install anything?
No! We created Salesmsg so you wouldn't have to have a whole I.T. department to setup your phone numbers and text messages! Just login, add contacts, and you can send texts in just a few minutes.
Who owns the data?
You do! Any content (including your members and contacts) is 100% owned by you. Salesmsg doesn't have permission to use that content or contact your users for any reason. Salesmsg is just a tool for YOU to deliver YOUR messages!
If I have a question about Salesmsg, is there someone I can talk to?
Yes! We have a first class support team who can answer your questions at anytime! Just click on the "support" link on the bottom of any of our pages or go to http://help.salesmessage.com 
Does Salesmsg integrate with Zapier?
YES! When you sign up, you'll receive a Zapier invite link to gain access to our integration. You'll be able to integrate with over 750+ apps with Salesmsg.
How is Salesmsg different from Call Loop?
Call Loop is amazing software for sending outbound mass text messaging, voice broadcasting, and capturing leads from text messages with bulk short codes.

Salesmsg is fantastic for having real-time two way text message conversations from real local phone numbers. If you're wanting to send bulk text messages, Call Loop is the best product for you.
Get Started for Just $1
Start your 14-day trial and get a local phone number today!
© 2017 Salesmsg. All rights reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Policy.